MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a hazardous materials situation at a flower distribution center in northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call around about a cloud of smoke coming from a building at NW 25th Street and 70th Avenue, just east of the Palmetto Expressway.
Initial reports were that ammonia was coming from the building, but crews are now unsure.
The entire area was evacuated and the cargo ramp to Miami International Airport was shut down because it runs right over the scene.
A hazardous materials team entered the building and are trying to determine what caused the vapor cloud.
