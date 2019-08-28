



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Dorian is still pretty far away and it’s way too soon to tell if it will impact us here in South Florida, but it’s never too early to have a preparedness plan in place, just in case.

We know all the usual storm prep tips like stocking up on water, non-perishable foods, a weather radio and batteries, but today’s “Lauren’s List” has a few ideas you might have overlooked in the past that could make riding out the next storm (whenever that may be) just a bit easier.

Do Your Laundry

Yes, I know you usually have a bunch of other things to do before a big storm, but you won’t regret having lots of clean clothes at your disposable. If you lose electricity, you’ll be glad you did this ahead of time.

Use Unscented Candles

Let me preface this by saying you should use flashlights and lanterns rather than candles whenever possible. It’s just safer. But if you do use candles, make them unscented. You may love pumpkin spice everything, but the smell might drive you nuts after hours without power and air conditioning.

Get A Disposable Camera

Remember those? After a storm, you want to save your cell phone battery for important calls. No need to waste precious battery taking photos of the damage. Instead, use a disposable camera. It will also show that your photos have not been altered and your description of the damage is true and accurate. Be sure to take before photos of your valuables for insurance purposes, too.

Have Bug Spray Handy

Hurricanes can bring a lot of water and a lot of bugs. Mosquitoes can carry diseases, and they especially thrive in the dampness and humidity of a storm’s aftermath. The CDC recommends that you choose an EPA-registered insect repellent to fight them off.

This is obviously just a small fraction of what you’d need to prepare for a storm.

Do you get your supplies at the start of the season, or right as a storm threatens?

