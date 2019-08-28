



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After lashing Puerto Rico, Dorian is expected to hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane and residents are being cautioned to prepare. Part of that preparation includes making sure your insurance is up-to-date.

Here is some important insurance information you should follow.

Understand what your policy covers before a storm hits. Check check your deductible, a hurricane claim is very different than other claims.

Do you have flood insurance? If there’s rising water outside and it comes into your home, there’s a flood policy for that. That is not covered under your homeowner’s policy.

Did you know, if your car is damaged during a storm, while in the garage, your homeowner’s policy does not cover it? You’ll still need comprehensive coverage. Your car is a different item and will not be covered under your homeowner’s policy.

Create an online account with your insurance company and keep a list of claims procedures, telephone numbers and policy numbers on hand

Prepare a detailed inventory of all personal property, including invoices for large purchases.

Photograph all personal property and store to a flash drive or in the cloud. Send a copy to an out-of-state friend or relative.

Insurance is a necessity, but most people hope they never to have to use it.

It wasn’t until after Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle that many people realized they didn’t have enough insurance coverage.

You should call your insurance agent and ask these four questions:

What is my deductible? Am I covered for replacement value? Am I covered for flood? If I’m a renter, what’s included in my policy?

Start now and check with your insurance agent to make sure that you’re adequately covered.

If you are having trouble or have questions about your insurance coverage, call Florida’s Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) or log onto https://www.myfloridacfo.com/.