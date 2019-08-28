MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross received a special honor as he was inducted into the National Football Foundation Leadership Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon.
The NFL Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes the country’s most inspiring individuals who excel through hard work, discipline, determination, teamwork, and integrity.
Guests and Dolphin players gathered at a lunch-in at the Intercontinental Hotel to celebrate this lifetime achievement.
“It’s just not about building a winning team. But it’s about bringing the community together, the people together, and enhancing the community and making it a better place. It means having an impact both on and off the field,” Ross said.
Ross will be joining a list of inductees that include New Jersey Governor Chris Christy and Atlanta Falcons owner, Arthur Blank.
