



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Dorian has moved across St. Lucia into the eastern Caribbean Sea with tropical-storm-force winds.

At 8 a.m., the center of the system was about 15 miles west-northwest of St. Lucia. It was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Dorian is forecast to continue moving to the west-northwest through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it moves close to Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Puerto Rico

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

* Puerto Rico

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

* Grenada and its dependencies

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque

* Dominican Republic from Samana to Puerto Plata

Dorian is expected to produce the following rain amounts through Thursday:

Barbados – Additional rainfall up to 1 inch, storm total around 6 inches.

Windward Islands from Martinique to Saint Vincent. – 3 to 6 inches, isolated 10 inches.

Grenadines to Grenada – 1 to 3 inches.

Leeward Islands from Guadeloupe to Dominica – 1 to 4 inches.

Puerto Rico and Saint Croix – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Dominican Republic – 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Tropical storm conditions are occurring in portions of the tropical storm warning area in the Lesser Antilles and these conditions are expected to continue during the next several hours.

Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic by late Wednesday and tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area beginning late Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area in the Lesser Antilles today.