MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old teen will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of a transgender woman.

William Watson made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

He is charged with second-degree murder, for allegedly killing Kiki Fantroy on July 31st.

Police said Watson shot Fantroy multiple times.

They say he admitted to the shooting when he was arrested in August, in an unrelated case.

Miami-Dade police said around 4:30 a.m. they received an alert from their Shotspotter system that at least four gunshots were fired in the area.

Arriving officers found Fantroy on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where she died.

The investigation into the shooting found that Fantroy, who was with a group of people, and Watson had some sort of conversation before she began walking away.

As she did, Watson pulled a gun and fired a shot at another person in the group, according to his arrest report. That person and Fantroy then began to run away.

Watson reportedly chased after Fantroy who collapsed on the sidewalk a short distance away.

As she was lying on the ground, police say Waston fired a volley of rounds at her, which struck her multiple times. He then ran off.

Witnesses were able to identify him to the police. Watson was arrested August 5th on an unrelated case. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to shooting Fantroy but did not recall shooting at the second person.