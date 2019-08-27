MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents from Ben Gamla Charter School South Broward in Plantation are furious, learning the Broward School Board is considering terminating the school’s charter agreement.

Some of them addressed the school board.

“To say that you can just swoop in and chose to take my child out of the school I chose to put her in,” said one angry parent, “If I wanted her to be in one of your schools she would be,” she said.

It stems from a situation Monday where no “safe school officer” was on campus.

“(It) failed to have one or more safe school officers on campus on Monday August 26, 2019,” said Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie. He continued, “had no plan or intention to have one of more school safety officers on its campus on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, and Wednesday Austin 28, 2019.”

School founder Peter Deutsch said they had a contract with the Plantation Police Department and that and no officer did not show up on Monday, with no notice.

“That contact says the Plantation Police Department is supposed to notify us when a police officer is not going to be there,” Deutsch explained. “Yesterday they did not notify us so a police officer was not there.”

Plantation’s police chief said the agreement with the school is what’s called “a detail,” not a guarantee of coverage. “It’s a voluntary system, details,” said Chief Howard Harrison. “And the officers, I can’t force the officers to sign up for the off duty detail. There was nobody that signed up for it,” he said.

One of the school’s board members told the Broward School Board the principal has been suspended — and they are covered going forward, as they had already planned. “As a board we have confirmed that BSO will be on campus until the end fo the week, August 30th,” said Ben Gamla Board Member Michelle Gerson.

“We have additionally contracted with a certified Broward County Approved Guardian.”

The Broward School board is still considering whether it will terminate the school’s charter agreement.

Last week, it voted to terminate the charter agreement for Championship Charter School of Distinction in Davie.

The school did not have a secure school officer on the first day of school and opened anyway.

The Broward School District has since taken over the school temporarily, keeping students, teachers, and staff in place.