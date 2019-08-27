ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Orlando International Airport is going to the dogs, therapy dogs that is.
Nervous passengers will soon be able to be soothed by therapy dogs at the airport.
Airport officials say the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will help select 10 dogs and handlers to be part of a pilot program.
The Orlando Sentinel reports more details about the MCO Paw Pilots program are expected on Friday.
Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have similar programs in place.
At MIA, the Miami Hound Machine includes five volunteer K-9 ambassadors – Abbey, Belle, Dash, Donovan and Pico.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport started an AmbassaDogs therapy dog program in 2013.
The alliance reports that there were about 58 airports across the globe using therapy dogs in 2018.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.