SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A brand new school in Southwest Miami-Dade is being evacuated for a hazmat situation.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, hazmat crews were called to BridgePrep Academy Village Green located at 13300 SW 120 Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Officialssay three patients are being assessed at this time.
At least two of them were seen from Chopper 4 being wheeled on stretchers into a waiting ambulance for transport.
Both patients appeared to be awake and sitting upright.
Other students could be seen standing in the parking outside of the school.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
