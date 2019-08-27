TRACKING DORIANThe latest on Tropical Storm Dorian
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – A brand new school in Southwest Miami-Dade is being evacuated for a hazmat situation.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, hazmat crews were called to BridgePrep Academy Village Green located at 13300 SW 120 Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officialssay three patients are being assessed at this time.

One of at least 3 students assessed in a hazmat situation at Bridgeprep Academy Village Green on August 27, 2019. (CBS4)

At least two of them were seen from Chopper 4 being wheeled on stretchers into a waiting ambulance for transport.

Both patients appeared to be awake and sitting upright.

Other students could be seen standing in the parking outside of the school.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

 

