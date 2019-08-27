Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County announced Tuesday that solid waste management trucks will be out in force Wednesday picking up scheduled bulky waste ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.
County officials say the bulky pickup is only for those residents who had previously scheduled a pickup and they warn residents not to put out any bulky waste at this time.
Officials say any debris left out can be harmful, causing serious damage or injury.
Tropical Storm Dorian is churning in the Caribbean and its projected path will have it near Florida by the weekend.
Click here to track Dorian.
You must log in to post a comment.