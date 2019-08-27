Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Sweetwater Police officer in Miami on Tuesday evening.
The three-vehicle crash occurred near Southwest 200th Street and 134th Avenue, shortly after 8 p.m., according to authorities.
Sweetwater Police said the officer, who was in an unmarked vehicle, sustained minor injuries. He was rushed to a Jackson South Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
Another driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the third vehicle, a Cadillac SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not said what may have led to the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
