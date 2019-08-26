MIAMI (CBSMiami) – University of Florida Gator fans are still pumped about Saturday night’s big win over the Hurricanes in Orlando but the end of the game was a little rough for the school’s band director who says he got roughed up leaving the stadium.
According to Orlando police Lt. Wanda Miglio, UF band director Jay Watkins was walking back with the Florida marching band to the buses when a female UM fan began pushing her way through the band.
Watkins attempted to stop her but was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground. It’s not known who grabbed and pushed him.
Watkins had some cuts to his arms and a bump on his head. He was treated by paramedics on the scene and released.
Lt. Miglio says Watkins declined to file charges, but did want a police report filed.
No students were hurt.
Watkins has been the director of the UF Gator Marching Band since 2006.
The Gators beat the Hurricanes 24-20.
