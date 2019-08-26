



MIAMI (HOODLINE) — Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Miami?

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned pro, there are plenty of first-class yoga options to consider in and around Miami.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you’re a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Agni Miami

5084 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 101 A

Agni Miami is Miami’s favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 3,894 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp and 2,994 fans on Facebook.

“Our newly renovated studio features 3000 square feet of space with a large 1500 square foot yoga room and offers 30 classes per week,” Agni Miami’s Yelp page explains. “Our heated yoga room is fully equipped with climate, humidity, and odor controls which allow us to consistently bring fresh oxygen into the room. We provide full-service changing rooms complete with lockers and showers, hairdryers and toiletries.”

Learn more about Agni Miami’s classes on ClassPass here.

SOL YOGA

48 N.W. 25th St.

Also among Miami’s favorites is SOL YOGA , with 4.9 stars out of 12,894 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp and 605 fans on Facebook. It’s the top yoga studio in the entire Miami metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“SOL YOGA’s mantra is “to feel good here” leading to a more balanced, connected, joyful and grateful being, both on and off the mat,” per the business’s profile on ClassPass.

Take a look at reviews of SOL YOGA ‘s classes on ClassPass here.

OM Movement

2895 McFarlane Road, Floor 2

With 4.9 stars out of 5,626 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp and 1,542 fans on Facebook, OM Movement has garnered plenty of local fans.

“Our mission is to design, offer and celebrate physical, mental and spiritual evolution,” OM Movement’s Yelp page states.

Learn more about OM Movement’s offerings on ClassPass here.

Ahana Yoga

3806 N.E. First Ave., Little Haiti

With 4.9 stars out of 7,837 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp and 740 fans on Facebook, Ahana Yoga holds its own among the competition.

“Ahana Yoga has classes for all levels, from the advanced yogi all the way to the newbie,” explains the business’s profile on ClassPass. “They are a group of teachers, students, healers, surfers, runners and everything in between who are about the community and raising the vibe. They teach beginners, athletes, advanced yogis, flexible people and tight people – everyone is welcome.”

See what people are saying about Ahana Yoga’s different classes on ClassPass here.