MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A disturbing discovery inside a Pembroke Pines home.

Investigators say multiple people were found dead inside a home in the 1600 block of SW 156th Avenue.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call that said a man had murdered several family members and intended to kill himself.

Arriving officers found several people in the home who had died of gunshot wounds. They also found a child in the home who was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say their gated community is a quiet place and are disbelief that something like this could happen there.

“This is a very, very peaceful community. We are very proud of the neighbors and management, our own security and roving patrol. So we are very attentive of what’s going on in this community and this is a shock,” said Jorge Cantero.

Police did confirm four victims. They have not said what happened to the man who prompted the call and had threatened to kill himself.