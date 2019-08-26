MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Erika Navarro lost her grandparents Miguel and Cecilia Franco at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in September of 2017 after Hurricane Irma.

She’s grateful to learn there are now arrests in the case.

“I feel happy that the case hasn’t been forgotten,” Navarro said. “At the same time, I feel sad and hurt because it’s still, the wound is still getting picked at.”

For Erika and her family, it’s been a difficult two years. “This is a homicide, this is manslaughter you caused people to die,” she said. “You didn’t act soon enough when people needed it.”

The family tells us even though Miguel and Cecilia were in their 90’s their deaths were not by natural causes after a long life, they say there are people to blame.

“I really want justice to be served and whoever is truly responsible or whomever, how many people really responsible for the neglect and the and letting people died that they go to jail and pay for it,” said Navarro.

Even two years into the nightmare for Erika and her family — they realize this is just the beginning of a brand new chapter, one that will be painful and probably last years. “I made a promise to myself when my grandfather died,” she said. “that I was going to do anything and everything I could to get justice for them and there’s a little of that coming.”