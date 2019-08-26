



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Windward Islands on Monday.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Barbados. It was moving to the west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Dorian is a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds only extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The storm is expected to take a turn toward the west-northwest later today, with this motion continuing through Tuesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

* Martinique

* Grenada and its dependencies

* Saba and St. Eustatius

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Dorian is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in Barbados, the Windward Islands, and Dominica through Tuesday. Isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches are possible in Barbados and the Windward Islands.