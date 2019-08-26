



Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was playing golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon when he had an unexpected run-in with a gator.

He then posted a video of that on his Instagram saying “Golfing in Florida is just different” and continues taking his shot.

“I wasn’t too worried,” Lafferty told CNN.

“I wakeboard professionally so I’m always in the water and I’ve kind of been around gators my whole life. There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go.”

The gator was estimated to be about 7 feet long.

Lafferty called his encounter with the alligator a “good experience.”

“My shot was really good and that was really the only thing I was worried about. I had to make par on the hole because we had a bet going and I was more worried about winning the bet than getting eaten.”

