MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Tropical Storm Dorian, the fourth tropical storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, moves toward the Lesser Antilles.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami has issued a tropical storm warning for Barbados
Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday, said the Hurrican Center.
As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, the storm’s center was located around 465 miles (748 kilometers) east-southeast of Barbados and was moving west at 14 mph (23 kph). Maximum sustained winds remained near 40 mph (64 kph).
A tropical storm watch was issued for St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Watches for additional islands in the Lesser Antilles will likely be issued later Sunday. The advisory says Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the storm’s progress.
