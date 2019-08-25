MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested Saturday night for fleeing from several deputies while reaching speeds of 100 mph through the Florida Keys.

Paulo J. Bernabeu, 43, from Miami Beach, faces several charges including fleeing and eluding, driving without a motorcycle license and tampering/destroying evidence.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say the incident began at about 11 p.m. on Boca Chica Key when a southbound motorcyclist fled from Lower Keys Deputy Ryan Chlebanoswki reaching speeds of 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police said as many as eight deputies took part in the pursuit, engaging the motorcyclist and then slowing down due to safety concerns.

Authorities said Bernabeu was engaged by the deputies as it went across the Seven Mile Bridge and entered Marathon.

By this time, investigators say they had a tag number and other identifying information on Bernabeu, who was riding a 2007 Honda sport motorcycle.

Bernabeu was later apprehended as he exited from a residence.

Police said they were able to find the clothes Bernabeu had been wearing during the pursuit under a kayak.

Later, while in custody, Bernabeu told police he fled because he did not have a motorcycle license.

Bernabeu was transported to jail.