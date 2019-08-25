MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it had located missing Miramar woman Valentina Arango.
The Sheriff’s Office did not say how Valentina was found or if she was in good health.
Valentina had left her home in a gated community along Red Road last Sunday around noon.
She headed to Stetson University just north of Orlando when she disappeared.
Missing Endangered Adult: If anyone has seen or heard from Valentina Arango, please contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 (and press 0). #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/sY1qxejJVh
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 23, 2019
Miramar Police say Valentina spoke to her mother last Monday but had not heard from her since.
No other details were immediately released.
