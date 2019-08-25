  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Marco Rubio, Politics

This week, CBS4’s Jim Defede sits one-on-one with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL).

The interview covers a lot of ground on a range of issues, from gun control legislation to the rise of white nationalism.

Since Parkland, Senator Rubio has sponsored a national law creating red flag laws that could take guns away from violent people before they can act. But his fellow Republicans have been unwilling to support it.

Jim starts by asking the Senator if the shootings in Ohio and Texas will change that.

Senator Rubio also weighs in on the Trump Administration’s proposal to crack down on legal immigration.

