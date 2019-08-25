MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Interstate-95.

One of those wrecks killed two people and sent another to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Police says the fatal crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near 95th Street.

FHP says an SUV merged into a sedan causing that SUV to overturn.

Two people inside that vehicle were trapped inside and died.

The person inside the sedan was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Nearby, another car caught on fire after a crash.

It happened in the northbound lanes near 79th Street.

We do not know if anyone was hurt in this crash.