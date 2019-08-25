Comments (3)
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – A man has died from injuries after he was shot at a rental car facility at Orlando International Airport.
Police say the shots were fired Saturday at Enterprise Rent-A-Car building parking lot of the airport.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the victim was taken to the hospital. No other details were released.
A spokeswoman for the airport said the shooting happened about a mile away from the main terminal and did not impact airport operations.
