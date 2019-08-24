WATCH LIVECoconut Creek police press conference on deadly shooting which injured officer
By Karli Barnett
Filed Under:Coconut Creek, Local TV, Miami News, Officer wounded, Shooting


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured two others, including a Coconut Creek Police Officer.

The shooting happened Saturday morning at the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive. Police have not said what led up to shots being fired.

According to Coconut Creek Police, two people died on the scene. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital. An officer also had to be transported to the hospital, but police could not comment on the extent of their injuries.

CBS4 has a crew on the scene.

Karli Barnett

Comments