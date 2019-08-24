MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Coconut Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured two others, including a Coconut Creek Police Officer.
The shooting happened Saturday morning at the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive. Police have not said what led up to shots being fired.
We are currently investigating a shooting scene in the 4200 block of NW 57th Drive. The suspect is in custody. Two people are dead at the scene. Another person was injured and transported to hospital. We also have an officer who was injured and transported to hospital…
— Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 24, 2019
According to Coconut Creek Police, two people died on the scene. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital. An officer also had to be transported to the hospital, but police could not comment on the extent of their injuries.
CBS4 has a crew on the scene.
You must log in to post a comment.