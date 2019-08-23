Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miramar are investigating the disappearance of a woman who went missing on Sunday.
Authorities say Valentina Arango left her home at around noon in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard and arrived at Stetson University in Deland at around 5 p.m.
Missing Endangered Adult: If anyone has seen or heard from Valentina Arango, please contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000 (and press 0). #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/sY1qxejJVh
— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 23, 2019
She has not been seen since.
Arango was last seen in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris, with Florida tag 201AXB.
Anyone with information about Argango’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 954-602-4131.
You must log in to post a comment.