MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the possible beating of a senior citizen in Little Havana.

Detectives say Candido Manuel Pla, 91, was found suffering from mutiple injuries on August 7, in the area of NW Flagler Street & NW 10th Avenue.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

You can also contact the City of Miami Police Department Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940.

