MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Melreese Country Club and Golf Course will reopen just days after city officials closed the site.
An environmental report released earlier this week highlighted excessive levels of arsenic and debris in the soil.
On Friday, Miami City Manager, Emilio Gonzalez released a statement saying, “New findings from an independent firm conclude that conditions are comparable to other golf courses.”
The area is the proposed site for a Major League Soccer stadium and mall in Miami.
