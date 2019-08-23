FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for former Miami-Dade school board member accused of going on a shooting spree are now trying to get him transferred to a medical facility.

Attorneys for Dr. Solomon Stinson, 81, said he has dementia and Parkinson’s disease and needs to be moved for treatment so he does not deteriorate.

Stinson is accused of shooting at several people in west Broward last June.

Police say the bizarre series of events began in Miramar when police say Stinson threatened a stranger with his gun in The Monarch Lakes community.

Next, Pembroke Pines police say, he got into a fight over a parking space outside a movie theatre, shot at one man’s car and then followed a woman in her car and fired at her.

Stinson is also accused of getting into a gun battle with police before crashing his car on West Sheridan Street, where his Cadillac caught fire and he was taken into custody.

His attorney already filed notice saying he plans to use insanity as a defense.

The state said their expert found him competent to stand trial. The judge set a competency hearing for September 13th.