MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Not far from the Dolphin’s home turf in Miami Gardens, there was a celebration at Miami’s Carol City High School, the launch site for a new program – Values Matter Miami.

“Here in South Florida we know that football really matters, but you know what matters even more – values,” said Miami Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho in a public service announcement released to promote the program.

It’s a partnership between the Miami Dolphin’s and Miami-Dade Public school that goes beyond the classroom, to make sure students in the district also get an education in good old fashioned values.

“When you talk about the core values, that’s something that is forgotten and when I think about the people that helped me be successful along the way, I think about the values that they instilled in me,” said former Dolphin tight end Troy Drayton.

Respect, responsibility, kindness, and integrity are just a few of the values that during home games students who demonstrate those qualities will be honored for, said Carvalho.

“Students draw inspiration by seeing what the adults notice in them,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho said there was no better place to kick off the program than at Carol City High because it’s a school that has come a long way.

“In reading, mathematics at all levels, the graduation rate at this school has improved dramatically, so I think it is fitting for the Dolphins to be here today to celebrate the Chief’s at Carol City High School but also to launch this partnership with Miami-Dade public schools,” said Carvalho.