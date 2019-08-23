Here is a list of AARP Events Around Miami
AARP FL, Miami Lakes Community and Health Fair
- Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 at 2:00pm
- Hialeah, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Wednesday, Sep 4, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Duffy’s Sports Grill Plantation, FL
AARP FL Fraud Prevention Workshop
- Saturday, Sep 14, 2019 at 1:30pm
- African-American Research Library & Cultural Center
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019 at 6:30pm
- La Pizzeria Margate, FL
AARP FL, Marlins vs Nationals
- Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 at 5:15pm
- Marlins Park Miami, FL
Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop
- Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 1:00pm
- Herb Skolnick Center Pompano Beach, FL
Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop
- Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 3:00pm
- Herb Skolnick Center Pompano Beach, FL
AARP FL, Fraud Prevention
- Saturday, Oct 12, 2019 at 2:00pm
- Miami Springs Branch Miami Springs, FL
AARP FL, Hialeah Pride “One Love” Festival
- Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 at 12:00pm
- Hialeah Racing Park & Casino Hialeah, FL
AARP FL Social + Life
- Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019 at 9:00am
- Florida National University
- Hialeah, FL
AARP CAREversations: A Family Caregiving Event
- Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 at 6:30pm
- Chambao Restaurant Miami, FL
Master Your Online Job Search – Intermediate Workshop
- Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 11:30am
- Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL
Perfect Your Networking & Interview Skills – Intermediate Workshop
- Friday, Oct 25, 2019 at 1:30pm
- Miami Dade Public Library Arcola Lakes Branch Miami, FL
CLICK HERE for more information on AARP TEK Workshops, AARP Smart Driver Courses and AARP Smart DriverTEK courses around Miami.
Sponsored by AARP.
