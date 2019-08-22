Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was briefly put on lockdown late Thursday morning.
The precautionary measure was put in place after police said they were notified that a student on campus may have made a threat against the school.
Police searched the school for the student during the lockdown. He was found off-campus.
The lockdown was lifted and the police are still investigating the alleged threat. No arrest was made.
