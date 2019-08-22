Filed Under:Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was briefly put on lockdown late Thursday morning.

The precautionary measure was put in place after police said they were notified that a student on campus may have made a threat against the school.

Police searched the school for the student during the lockdown. He was found off-campus.

The lockdown was lifted and the police are still investigating the alleged threat. No arrest was made.

