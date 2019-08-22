MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical disturbance located over the Central Bahamas remains disorganized and the National Hurricane Center is not expecting it to develop in the next two days.

There is a low potential (20% chance) of development over the next five days once it moves to the north just off the southeastern coast this weekend.

The moisture associated with this disturbance will be affecting South Florida later today and especially on Friday and Saturday. We will likely see a wet and unsettled weekend with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

This morning scattered showers swept in on the breeze, mostly light to moderate rain in spots. It was a warm and muggy start with upper 70s and low 80s. Highs climb to the upper 80s due to more clouds and rain expected later. Throughout the day we have the potential for passing showers and some storms.

With deep tropical moisture over us on Friday and Saturday, we will have the potential for gusty storms and some heavy downpours for the first half of the weekend. Some leftover moisture may lead to some storms on Sunday as well.