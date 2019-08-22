Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspect wanted in connection to a battery on a law enforcement officer has been taken into custody Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.
It happened at 161st Street and NW 37th Court. CBS4’s Rielle Crieghton said officers removed batteries and other items from the suspect’s car. There was also a police cruiser with front end damage.
In a second scene, a Miami Gardens police SUV crashed into a red light camera pole near 167th Terrace and NW 27th Avenue.
Miami Gardens police said the officer was responding to a priority call when he crashed. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has been released.
Both incidents are related.
