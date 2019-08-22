PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A West Palm Beach man was arrested after he reportedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy in Boynton Beach who was walking home from school.
Boynton Beach police said the boy jumped from 26-year-old Timothy Miller’s moving truck to get away from him after accepting a ride home.
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said witnesses followed the white truck on Wednesday after seeing the boy jump out, eventually blocking it and detaining Miller until police arrived.
He’s charged with kidnapping, child neglect, and resisting arrest.
The boy had abrasions on his forehead, arms, and legs. He told investigators he was walking home from a school bus stop when Miller offered a ride. He said Miller then asked him for drugs and looked at him strangely. He opened the door and jumped out.
