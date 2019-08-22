MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — South Florida rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges at a hearing in Miami Thursday. This after he originally proclaimed his innocence.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, pled guilty today to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to “unlawfully acquire firearms.”

Sentencing has been set for November 13th. Kapri faces a maximum statutory sentence of 10 years in prison, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors in May charged the 21-year-old rapper, from Pompano Beach, for crimes that involve falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

Prosecutors say one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach.

A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record.

In Florida, he has been charged at different times with drug and weapons possession, armed robbery, sexual assault, probation violations and fleeing from officers, but Black has never done significant prison time.

Black has remained in a federal detention center in Miami since his arrest.

Authorities say he could face up to eight years in prison.

The rapper, known for singles “ZeZe” and “Roll in Peace,” also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

