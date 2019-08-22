



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Swimming is being highly discouraged at seven Miami-Dade beaches after tests showed higher than acceptable bacteria levels.

A swim advisory remains in effect for the following beaches:

• Surfside 93rd Street

• North Shore 73rd Street

• Collins Park 21st Street

• South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive)

• Virginia Beach

• Crandon North and Crandon South

Health officials say samples of beach water collected at these locations did not meet the recreational water quality standard.

The increase in enterococci bacteria points at pollution from feces, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets and/or human sewage.

Enteric bacteria are normally found in the intestinal tract of humans and animals. Those swimming in waters prevalent with the bacteria put themselves at risk of disease, infections or illness.

A group of visitors from Uruguay said they were disappointed when they heard about the advisory when they got to Surfside’s beach.

“It’s a shame, we wanted to get in the water, we just arrived,” said Pilar DeCastro.

“We were planning to swim, you know, you come to Miami for vacations,” said Rodrigo DeCastro.

“It’s like their thing, Miami is beach and water and heat and it’s a shame that we cannot get into the water,” said Josefina Secco.

For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website at http://www.flhealth.gov.