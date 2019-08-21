MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swimming advisory for the following beaches:
• Surfside 93rd Street
• North Shore 73rd Street
• Collins Park 21st Street
• South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Pointe Drive)
• Virginia Beach
• Crandon North and Crandon South
The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time.
Health officials say samples of beach water collected at these locations did not meet the recreational water quality standard.
The results of the water sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.
For more information, please visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program Website at http://www.flhealth.gov.
