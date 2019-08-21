MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida student-athlete at Christopher Columbus High School is being allowed to compete once more after being banned from all sports earlier in the year.

The ban originated after Luther Johnson V participated in rough lacrosse hits.

The attorney for the Southwest Miami-Dade student-athlete contends his client had been bullied by other players during one of the games.

His attorney said this all started back in March. During lacrosse, a player on the opposing team used racial slurs against the Johnson. Things then became physical and Johnson was not allowed to play for 5 weeks.

The following month, while playing a different team, a penalty was called against Johnson and he was then banned from all athletics.

On Tuesday, attorney Rawsy Williams released a statement, which read in part:

“Please tell the public that we said Thank you so much! Their support meant everything! They came together regardless of race, gender, political affiliation and any other differences to save this Kid who is worth saving! To the NAACP, Mr. Kim Hill, Attorney David Heffernan, Covenant Baptist Church, Mr. Boazman, Christopher Columbus High School, the media, all who signed the Change.org petition, donated to his Go Fund Me, stopped me wherever you saw me to offer support, made calls and sent letters, or prayed behind the scenes, and so many others who I don’t have enough time or space to name, I am truly humbled by your overwhelming and unending support. You gave me wings and the strength to keep fighting. You gave Luther faith that Justice, and Society, believe in him. The battle isn’t over but this is a great Victory. I must also state that multiple parents and kids from opposing schools also reached out and offered their support. And, we do honor Judge Reemberto Diaz for his ruling today.”

After a hearing with the Florida High School Athletic Association, the decision was changed to a football ban and missing half the lacrosse season.

The Florida High School Athletic Association said it doesn’t comment on active cases or what may be an active case.