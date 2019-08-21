MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first day of school for most students is always memorable whether it’s the first day of kindergarten or the first day of high school.

That is why more than a dozen West Palm Beach Police officers were there for two brothers because their father was not.

Colin Nealy was greeted with cheers and a sea blue on his first day of high school it was a big day for him and a wish granted for his father.

“I really appreciate it a lot it makes me happy to see all of them come for my dad,” said Colin Nealy.

Colin’s father, Bill Nealy a sergeant with the West Palm Beach Police Department passed away from cancer last September and one of his final wishes was to have his brothers and sisters in blue walk with his son on his first day at the Pinecrest school and they did.

“It’s important for him to know he may have lost a dad he still has a family with us and today is just a reminder of that,” said officer Brent Treu with the West Palm Beach Police Department.

“It means the world to us we always hear of the blue family when someone joins law enforcement and we get to experience it firsthand these guys always take care of Colin and his little brother the best they can,” said Laurie Miller, his mom.

Last week they too were also there for Colin’s little brother Jake.

Holding his hand like dad would have done they walked him into his kindergarten class at crystal lake elementary in Boynton Beach. Jake was all smiles as was Colin knowing their father was also smiling down at them.

“We want him to know we’re not blood, we’re still family and are here whatever they need. We’re here,” said officer Treu.