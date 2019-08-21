CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in a “Stand Your Ground” case in Florida where a white man is accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space. Five men and a woman were seated as jurors Tuesday.

The case stems from an incident captured on surveillance video in Pinellas County in July 2018. That’s when Michael Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton during the parking space dispute.

Drejka is facing a manslaughter charge.

However, deputies initially refused to arrest him, saying Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law appeared to give him immunity.

The case brought new scrutiny to that law, which says that someone can use deadly force without necessarily trying to retreat, if he faces a serious threat.

Drejka pleaded not guilty and he is expected to claim self-defense during the trial. His attorneys hope to prove that when McGlockton knocked Drejka to the ground, Drejka feared for his life. Prosecutors say Drejka started the fight by cursing at McGlockton’s girlfriend, causing the unarmed man to come to her aid.

Jurors will have to decide whether they believe the shooting was justifiable.

There is also a question of whether Drejka should have realized before he fired that McGlockton was backing away.

McGlockton’s attorney says the law allows people to pick a confrontation but avoid legal consequences by claiming self-defense.

The trial is expected to last about two to three weeks.

Drejka could face up to 15 years if he convicted on the manslaughter charge.