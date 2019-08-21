MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s getting easier to ride Metrorail as Miami-Dade Transit launches contactless payment.
Starting Wednesday, transit riders can use their contactless-enabled payment devices to ride Metrorail.
This means riders can simply tap their contactless-enabled American Express credit card, Visa and Mastercard bank cards, or digital wallets to pay directly at faregates.
Digital wallets accepted include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Fitbit Pay.
WEB EXTRA VIDEO: How Metrorail Contactless Payment Works
“My administration has been clearly focused on incorporating innovative technologies to make public transportation both hassle-free and appealing,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “The launch of contactless payment for our transit riders marks a great step forward for Miami-Dade County.”
Payment includes a fare-capping feature, which guarantees a maximum cost of $5.65 per day for unlimited rides on Metrorail.
Discounted fares are not available through contactless payment. It applies to regular full fare only.
EASY cards and tickets will continue to be accepted.
Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.