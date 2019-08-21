BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah man remains in jail without bond, charged with beating an elderly woman and setting her on fire while he was on a delivery for a major appliance chain.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, 21, is charged with murder, battery and arson in the death of 75-year-old Evelyn Udell.

Investigators say Lachazo attacked Udell, a former Florida Atlantic University employee, in her home on Monday. She died from her injuries the next day.

Police say Lachazo and a co-worker were delivering a washer and dryer to her home in the Colonnade at Glen Oaks in Boca Raton.

While they were installing the appliances, Lachazo was left alone with Udell to give her instructions on how to use the new equipment, which she purchased from Best Buy, while his co-worker went outside to make a phone call.

According to the arrest affidavit, Lachazo hit her in the head with a wooden mallet and doused her body with a chemical from her garage.

After hearing screams from the house, the co-worker raced inside and found blood and the woman on the floor. As he called 911, Lachazo got into the delivery truck and drove away.

A responding Boca Raton police officer saw the truck leaving the neighborhood and stopped it.

During an interview, Police say Lachazo admitted to hitting her and dousing her with a liquid chemical. He also says he did cocaine and smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

Police have not said what led to the attack.

Benjamin Jinks, who lives down the street said, “Nothing gets your attention like this so we’re going to be even more vigilant.”

Another resident said he wants the community to be gated. This way, visitors will know they’re being identified and registered once entering the community.

Udell was a mother, grandmother, and beloved member of her community.

Her family issued the following statement Tuesday night.

“Please respect our privacy at this time. We are not ready to speak about this tragedy. We wish to thank the Boca police department for their prompt and professional apprehension of the suspect. And we thank the Delray Medical Center for the excellent care they provided to our mother.”

FAU also issued the following statement:

“Evelyn worked at FAU from November 2003 until April 2018 as a cataloger in the technical services department. Evelyn will be remembered as a kind, caring and hard-working member of the staff.”

A private funeral service will be held Thursday.