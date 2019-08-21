LAKE WORTH BEACH (CBSMiami) — A Florida dog owner is angry and upset after she picked up her beloved pet and discovered the groomer had given her a neon dye job.

Graziella Puleo’s Goldendoodle named Lola was scheduled for a buzz cut and teeth cleaning recently at a Lake Worth grooming center.

When Puleo picked up the dog, Lola’s eyebrows and tail were shaved and dyed neon green, and her ears were neon pink.

Puleo says the problems didn’t end there. Lola’s eyebrows, eyelashes and whiskers were buzzed off and the dog appeared to have a burn around her belly and groin area, forcing her to take Lola to a vet to be treated for an infection.

She said her nails were not cut, but instead ripped off. Her teeth were also left untouched.

Amore’s Pet Salon Dog Grooming Day Care Boarding Spa owner Raquel Adams says they thought Lola was “missing something” and wanted to “beautify” the dog.

The owner of Amores Pet Salon admitted to dying the dog’s hair without being requested to do so. She said she wanted to do something nice for Lola’s owner and thought the surprise would make her happy.

The owner gave Puleo a $150 refund and offered a complimentary future visit.

As for Lola, Puleo says she’s doing great now and her infection appears to be mostly gone after being treated with medicated cream from her vet.

As for Lola’s hair, it is still dyed. Puleo said when she took Lola to the vet, she asked if there was something to take the color out but was told the only way to get it out is to let it grow out naturally.