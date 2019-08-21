  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brendan Dolan-King of Clearwater was charged Friday with felony drug possession after police confirmed five Trump-themed orange tablets seized during a June search of his home were in fact illicit drugs.

Authorities say forensic laboratory testing proved the pills to be MDMA, a substance commonly referred to as ecstasy or molly. Police say they also found fentanyl.

According to reports, the puckered-lipped Trump-inspired pills that resemble children’s multivitamins have popped up across Europe and the United States.

Indiana state police in 2018 seized similar orange pills stamped with the 45th president’s face and the words, “great again,” an apparent reference to Trump’s “Make American Great Again” campaign slogan.

