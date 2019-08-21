MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for the man accused of shooting another man outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

“I do think you are a danger to this community,” said Judge Renatha S. Francis addressing the accused shooter, 30-year-old Carlint St. Louis.

He is charged with attempted felony murder.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from the victim, 68-year-old Yosef Lipshutz, and the Young Israel of Greater Miami Synagogue.

Miami-Dade Police made the arrest Tuesday.

The shooting happened back on July 28 around 6:30 in the evening. According to investigators, St. Louis got out of a Chevy Impala and fired nine shots at Lipshutz, who had arrived early to the synagogue for a prayer service.

“The mere fact that this man has been apprehended, it gives us here at the synagogue a feeling of security,” says Rabbi David Lehrfield. “As long as he was on the street, who knows what and when and if he would do this again?”

Rabbi Lehrfield says Lipshutz is out of the hospital and now in a rehabilitation center after several surgeries.

“He looks well,” says Rabbi Lehrfield. “He’s already walking. His attitude is wonderful. Baruch Hashem, which means thank the good lord, he is doing well.”

Miami Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement regarding the investigation:

“Acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community, particularly in sacred places of worship. My team of experienced prosecutors, including the Chief of my Hate Crimes Unit, are working together with law enforcement to properly investigate and charge this case accordingly. Our residents should not have to live in fear of violence when they are in their chosen place of worship.”

According to the police report, after the shooting, St. Louis is seen on surveillance video returning to the synagogue multiple times in a different vehicle. The other charges he faces are aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65 and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.