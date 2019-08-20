MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The University of Miami Hurricanes are gearing up for their first meeting with the University of Florida football team in six years.

Saturday’s big game in Orlando comes just days after the Gators and Canes announce a home and home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, renewing an in-state rivalry that used to be an annual affair.

The Orlando game is their sixth meeting in the last 32 years.

Barring a bowl matchup, they won’t play for another five seasons. Miami will travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, on Aug. 31, 2024, before hosting the Gators at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

“I think it’s great for our fans and the entire state to have two top teams like Miami and Florida play at each other’s stadium,” first-year Miami coach Manny Diaz said.

The teams last played in 2013, with Miami winning 21-16. The Canes have won seven of the past eight and 12 of 16.

“The Hurricanes and Gators have a long history as in-state gridiron rivals and we’re excited to add a new chapter to the series,” Director of Athletics Blake James said. “This is not only a game that both fan bases want to see, but a game that football fans across the Sunshine State and across the nation are eager to see as well.”

“Florida and Miami playing periodically is good for college football in general, but especially in the state of Florida,” said Florida’s athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “It is a great rivalry with two storied programs and in line with our current philosophy of trying to schedule a minimum of 10 Power Five opponents annually.”

After facing each other every season from 1943 to 1987, Miami and Florida have met just seven times since then. UM holds a 29-26 all-time edge in the series, and has won seven of the last eight matchups.