



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Maryland man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a South Florida resident and threatening to kill all Hispanics in Miami and other places.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Eric Lin is currently jailed in Seattle after the FBI discovered the series of social media threats against Hispanics in Miami.

Lin, 35, had an initial court hearing Monday in Seattle federal court on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication. Lin has not yet entered a plea.

The arrest warrant in Miami says Lin sent messages via Facebook between May and August to a Hispanic woman he knows in Miami, threatening her and her family, expressing support for Adolf Hitler and calling for the extermination of Spanish-speaking people and other ethnic groups.

The warrant says Lin sent private, direct messages to the woman via Facebook and included messages like: “I will let you live so that you can slowly watch me destroy your entire race, then your family will be targeted for being ‘anti-American,’ which they are!”

He wrote her, “I will stop at nothing until you, your family, your friends, your entire worthless Latin race is racially exterminated,” states the arrest warrant. Most of the Facebook DMs are too disturbing to post but one, written on or about August 8 reads, “I look forward to committing a “Genocide”… “The Time will come when Miami will burn to the Ground — and every Latin Man be lined up against a Wall and shot and every Latin Woman Raped or Cut to pieces…”

In another, the warrant states he wrote, “By the authority of Adolf Hitler in God I hereby declare Spanish and all Spanish-speaking people illegal!”

He also sent a photograph of himself with a Hitler face-filter superimposed on his own and continued to send threats like this, “You are worth less than a rabid dog… Rabid s***s like you need to be put down. With extreme ruthlessness!” states the warrant.

Lin was arrested in Seattle on the federal charges filed in Miami.

Lin has a bail hearing next week in Seattle but his case will be tried in Miami.