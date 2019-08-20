MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – If you live in South Florida, you can believe this. Miami made the top ten for cities with the worst mosquito problem.

In recognition of World Mosquito Day, the pest control company Terminix has announced its 2019 ranking of the country’s top 50 cities most infested with mosquitoes.

Los Angeles took the top spot, jumping from its No. 5 ranking in 2018. Dallas-Fort Worth fell to No. 2 after two years at the top of the list, followed by Houston, New York and Washington, D.C. in the top five spots. Texas and Florida dominated the list, with six and five cities in the top 50, respectively.

Miami came in at number 10, Orlando was 14th, Tampa landed at 16, West Palm Beach was 28th, and Jacksonville was 32nd.

Each year, mosquito-borne diseases kill millions across the globe. In the United States, mosquitoes can transmit serious diseases such as West Nile virus and encephalitis, and globally, mosquitoes are vectors for other deadly illnesses, including malaria and Zika.

“As the ultimate Defenders of Home, we are steadfast in our mission to protect our customers and their families from threats like mosquitoes,” said Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential. “From providing expert advice to treating a backyard, every homeowner deserves a partner who can provide a healthier and safer environment to enjoy the outdoors.”

There are some things you can do to help cut down on the mosquito populations.

Mosquitoes look for shaded and undisturbed places, like overgrown landscapes, to rest. Be sure to keep trees and shrubs properly maintained.

Heavy rains may lead to increased standing water for mosquitoes to breed, unleashing higher than normal mosquito populations.

Mosquitoes need only a small amount of water to lay their eggs and reproduce. Regularly emptying items that hold water, such as birdbaths, tire swings and dog bowls, can reduce opportunities for mosquito reproduction.

Remove sources of standing water. Items often left in the lawn or near the house, such as lawn furniture, woodpiles or buckets, can create harborage sites for mosquitoes.

