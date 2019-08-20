MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman who may have information on a fatal hit and run on the MacArthur Causeway.
The crash happened August 10th just after 1:20 a.m.
City surveillance cameras at 15th Street and Collins Avenue captured the unidentified woman crossing the street with a man just after 8 p.m. on August 9th. The same pair is seen just after 1 a.m. on August 10th returning to the garage where the vehicle involved in the fatal crash was parked.
Anyone with information on the crash or the identity of the woman is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
Police have not released the name of the man who died in the crash because they are still in the process of notifying his family.
You must log in to post a comment.