



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Seven suspected members of a boat theft ring that target numerous boat owners throughout Miami-Dade have been arrested.

The alleged ringleaders of the operation were a father and son. William Baez-Cartalla, 48, is facing multiple charges including armed burglary, burglary, grand theft, racketeering. His son, 22-year-old William Baez-Valdes, is facing grand theft and racketeering charges.

The charges they face could potentially lead to a sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted.

The other five arrested were 22-year-old Christian Martinez-Amor, 21-year-old Luis Sanchez-Rodriguez, 27-year-old Roberto Torres, 35-year-old Alejandro Saez-Garrido, and 29-year-old Yerandy Machado. Charges against these five include grand theft, conspiracy to racketeer, burglary, and grand theft.

According to Miami-Dade police investigators, Baez-Cartalla and his son would steal Ford pick up trucks to have them ready for future boat thefts.

Baez-Cartalla or his son would then pick up another member of the alleged ring and drive them to the stolen truck. Once there, the alleged ring member was told to follow them in the truck to a targeted residence.

Once there Baez-Cartalla would use a blow torch to cut the locks on the gates and boat trailers. The boat would then be hooked up to the stolen truck and they would drive off to a specified location where the alleged ring member would be paid.

Baez-Cartalla and the others would then reportedly strip the boat of valuable outboard motors and electronics.

Miami-Dade police said they believe the ring had been operating for more than a year.

In September 2018, surveillance video at a home in the 11000 block of SW 38th Terrace captured two men trying to steal a boat from the backyard. The homeowner hit the alarm and them drove off. Arriving officers spotted a Nissan Sentra fleeing the residence and stopped it. Inside were Baez-Cartalla and Torres.

A canvas of the area turned up a Ford F250, which had been stolen a month earlier from a man in Hialeah.

Using the surveillance video and cell phone tower records, investigators said they were able to identify and arrest seven members of the operation.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez have scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on the arrests.